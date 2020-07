Lawmakers Propose Removing Columbus Day's Federal Holiday Status Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Watch VideoU.S. Sens. Ron Johnson and James Lankford have proposed canceling Columbus Day and replacing it with Juneteenth.



Johnson and Lankford, both Republicans, made the suggestion in an amendment to Texas Sen. John Cornyn's legislation that calls for Juneteenth to be a new federal holiday.



Several... Watch VideoU.S. Sens. Ron Johnson and James Lankford have proposed canceling Columbus Day and replacing it with Juneteenth.Johnson and Lankford, both Republicans, made the suggestion in an amendment to Texas Sen. John Cornyn's legislation that calls for Juneteenth to be a new federal holiday.Several 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this