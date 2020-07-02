Groom may have infected 100 people with coronavirus at wedding he wanted put off
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () A software engineer who traveled from a Delhi, India suburb to his home in Bihar for his wedding in June could have infected nearly 100 guests with coronavirus, according to a report.
More than 70 people have found corona positive after they attended a wedding ceremony in Bihar's Paliganj. The groom was a software engineer in Delhi and he died two days after his marriage. Speaking..