Groom may have infected 100 people with coronavirus at wedding he wanted put off

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
A software engineer who traveled from a Delhi, India suburb to his home in Bihar for his wedding in June could have infected nearly 100 guests with coronavirus, according to a report.
