Fauci warns new COVID-19 cases could hit 100,000 a day [NFA] The United States should not bank on the availability of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, the government's top infectious diseases expert said on Tuesday, and he warned that the daily surge..

Orange County Reports Record 779 New COVID-19 Cases; Officials Consider Shutting Down Bars Orange County reported 779 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the highest number of infections the county has reported to date.

Fauci Warns U.S. Could See 100K New Coronavirus Cases Per Day Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation's top infectious diseases experts, told a Senate panel Tuesday that he "would not be surprised" to see the number of daily new coronavirus cases balloon to 100,000..

Live Global Coronavirus News: U.S. Sets a Daily Record for New Cases Nearly 37,000 infections were reported as the virus surged in the South and West. Pregnant women who contract the illness wind up in hospitals and I.C.U.’s at...

NYTimes.com 1 week ago





India records 1L Covid cases in a week; new high of 15.6k on Tuesday India recorded more than 1 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the past seven days, as the daily count of fresh infections touched another record high of over 15,600 on...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago