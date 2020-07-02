Global  
 

U.S. sees 50,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in a single day, setting record

CTV News Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
It took a little more than two months for the U.S. to record its first 50,000 coronavirus cases, but on Wednesday it had that many cases reported in a single day.
0
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: US Coronavirus Cases Hit A New High

US Coronavirus Cases Hit A New High 00:32

 The US surpassed its highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Health departments recorded a combined total of more than 36,000 new coronavirus cases. The previous single-day record was on April 25 with 34,203 cases, reports Business Insider. The bulk of the new cases come from...

