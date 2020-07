Death toll from Myanmar jade mine landslide rises to 113 Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

he death toll from a mud slide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar surged to over 100 Thursday, authorities said, in one of the worst accidents ever to hit the perilous industry. "A total of 113 bodies been found so far," Myanmar Fire Service said. 👓 View full article

