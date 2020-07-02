Global  

Richmond removes second Confederate statue as crowd cheers

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews have removed a second Confederate statue in Richmond, a monument to Navy officer and scientist Matthew Fontaine Maury. A crowd cheered Thursday morning as a crane pulled a statue of Maury from its base, a day after crews removed a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson on an order from […]
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues

Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues 01:23

 Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues The Democratic mayor of Richmond, Virginia, Levar Stoney, has invoked his emergency powers to remove multiple Confederate statues in the city. Levar has not identified which will be removed, but crews were seen preparing to take down the...

