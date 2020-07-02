Richmond removes second Confederate statue as crowd cheers
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews have removed a second Confederate statue in Richmond, a monument to Navy officer and scientist Matthew Fontaine Maury. A crowd cheered Thursday morning as a crane pulled a statue of Maury from its base, a day after crews removed a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson on an order from […]
Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues The Democratic mayor of Richmond, Virginia, Levar Stoney, has invoked his emergency powers to remove multiple Confederate statues in the city. Levar has not identified which will be removed, but crews were seen preparing to take down the...