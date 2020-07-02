Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand's Health Minister Resigns After Lockdown Missteps

Newsy Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
New Zealand's Health Minister Resigns After Lockdown MisstepsWatch VideoDavid Clark resigned as New Zealand's health minister Thursday after a series of personal missteps.

David Clark: "It has become increasingly clear to me that my continuation in the role is distracting from the government's overall response to COVID-19 and the global pandemic."

Dozens of people in New Zealand...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: New Zealand health minister resigns following series of gaffes

New Zealand health minister resigns following series of gaffes 01:20

 New Zealand’s health minister has resigned after making a series of personal blunders during the coronavirus pandemic. David Clark had earlier described himself as an “idiot” for breaking the nation’s strict lockdown measures and then last week appeared to blame a beloved health official for...

Related videos from verified sources

Son adds washing up liquid to dad's treasured foundation [Video]

Son adds washing up liquid to dad's treasured foundation

A horrified man thought the cherished family pet goldfish had perished after his prankster son filled his 'pride and joy' garden fountain with washing up liquid. Lachie Scarsbrook, 22, has been taking..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
COVID-19 pandemic is making Americans more tired than ever, according to study [Video]

COVID-19 pandemic is making Americans more tired than ever, according to study

Six in 10 Americans said they've never felt more tired in their life than right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about the impact the COVID-19..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Johnson announces 'New Deal' to prepare for coronavirus economic shock [Video]

Johnson announces 'New Deal' to prepare for coronavirus economic shock

Boris Johnson has announced a spending spree and a new “opportunity guarantee” to help the economy cope with the “aftershock” of the coronavirus crisis. The Prime Minister acknowledged that..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

New Zealand’s health minister resigns after pandemic missteps

 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern demoted Mr Clark in April after he was twice caught breaching the country’s coronavirus lockdown rules. The post New...
Premium Times Nigeria

New Zealand health minister resigns after coronavirus lockdown missteps

 New Zealand’s embattled health minister — who was twice discovered violating coronavirus lockdown rules — has resigned after previously calling himself...
FOXNews.com

New Zealand's health minister resigns over virus blunders

New Zealand's health minister resigns over virus blunders Wellington: New Zealand’s health minister resigned Thursday following a series of personal blunders during the coronavirus pandemic. David Clark had earlier...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

frzsanson

Rafael Sansón RT @SkyNews: New Zealand's health minister has resigned after criticism of his handling of the #coronavirus pandemic, and for flouting the… 29 seconds ago

syakiriskandarr

Syakir 🐙 RT @OANN: New Zealand’s health minister resigns over handling of COVID-19 - https://t.co/xkqHwJdynS #OANN https://t.co/D39oVBIlpR 45 seconds ago

KristenSkogebo

Kristen Skogebo 🌴 RT @JoeFreedomLove: New Zealand health minister resigns after coronavirus lockdown missteps https://t.co/PwlZ40shJm 52 seconds ago

Divyesh63

Divyesh Ruparelia RT @charlesTdale: New Zealand health minister resigns after driving 12 miles to the beach (22 deaths) Remind me, how far is Barnard Castle… 1 minute ago

wamsha92s

Ramsha Quttabuddin Khan ✨💫 RT @dailytimespak: New Zealand's health minister has resigned following a series of personal blunders during the coronavirus pandemic. http… 3 minutes ago

heather_impola

Heather Impola RT @DrJacobsRad: New Zealand, a country with 1540 cases and 22 deaths, fires its health minister for a minor error. Meanwhile in Canada, w… 3 minutes ago

whitbyemma

YNWA RT @broncoskolar: In New Zealand the Health Minister resigns after 22 deaths. Here they tell you to rush down the pub to forget they have k… 6 minutes ago

mawlid_hassan_

Mowled Hassan RT @AJEnglish: COVID-19 updates 👉 https://t.co/9ZXLI0uesn 🇺🇸 US sets new daily record of nearly 50,000 cases 🇮🇳 India's infection cases su… 6 minutes ago