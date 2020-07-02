Economy Brings Back 4.8 Million Jobs In June, Unemployment At 11.1 Percent – Analysis Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

The June employment report showed the economy adding back 4.8 million jobs, following a gain of 2.7 million (revised up by 200,000) in May. This two-month gain leaves the economy down by just under 14.7 million jobs from its pre-pandemic level in February.



