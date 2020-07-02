Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FBI Arrests Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell

Newsy Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
FBI Arrests Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine MaxwellWatch VideoThe FBI says Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested Thursday on charges she helped him sexually abuse girls under 18.

The indictment says Maxwell “assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested

Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested 00:32

 Ghislaine Maxwell, confidant to late-billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein , has been arrested by the FBI. NBC News and Newsmax reports she's under arrest in New Hampshire. The network says the FBI arrested Maxwell on crimes related to Epstein. ABC News confirms the arrest, noting that it comes...

Related videos from verified sources

Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested By FBI [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested By FBI

Maxwell was accused by many women of recruiting them to give Epstein massages, during which they were pressured into sex. Those accusations, until now, never resulted in criminal charges.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:40Published
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell – a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein – has been arrested, according to the FBI.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested by FBI on Jeffrey Epstein-Related Charges: Report [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested by FBI on Jeffrey Epstein-Related Charges: Report

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Ghislaine Maxwell arrest: Jeffrey Epstein associate held by FBI, report says

 Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI, report says.
Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell, associate of Jeffrey Epstein, arrested by the FBI

 The British socialite and associate of the late accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has been arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI confirmed.
Brisbane Times Also reported by •The AgeGothamistBBC NewsFOXNews.comNPR

Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims react to Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest: ‘Some justice for survivors can exist’

 Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims are calling the arrest of his confidant and accused madam, Ghislaine Maxell, “long overdue” and “a great day for...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

partytime1776

Party Q Time RT @daverich503: Let's all hope that justice prevails for once and we see more arrests come from what she has to say. I'm sick to death of… 19 minutes ago

blacklistops

OperationBlacklist NEW EPSTEIN ARREST: Ghislain Maxwell is Epstein's #2, he called her "My best freind" She would recruit/groom youn… https://t.co/N7T0uPMCg8 2 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of the late accused***offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in***traf… https://t.co/Cg82DzJRJo 3 hours ago