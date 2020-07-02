FBI Arrests Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe FBI says Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested Thursday on charges she helped him sexually abuse girls under 18.



The indictment says Maxwell "assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit,


