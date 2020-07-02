Global  

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrestedBritish socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for financier Jeffrey Epstein.An indictment made public Thursday said Maxwell, who lived for years with...
Video credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested In Bradford, New Hampshire

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested In Bradford, New Hampshire 00:24

 WBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Maxwell played 'critical role' in Epstein's abuse -U.S. prosecutor [Video]

Maxwell played 'critical role' in Epstein's abuse -U.S. prosecutor

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said on Thursday Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell played a "critical role" in his sexual abuse of minor girls, as federal prosecutors charged..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:52Published
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell – a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein – has been arrested, according to the FBI.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell, confidant to late-billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein , has been arrested by the FBI. NBC News and Newsmax reports she's under arrest in New Hampshire. The network says the FBI..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI

 FBI arrests British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
BBC News Also reported by •IndependentUSATODAY.comThe AgeJerusalem PostCBC.caE! Online

Ghislaine Maxwell accused of playing ‘critical role’ in Jeffrey Epstein abuse

 Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of playing a “critical role” in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls, as investigators said they would...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBC.caIndependent

