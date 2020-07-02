Global  

More than 1,100 Inmates Infected With COVID-19 At San Quentin Prison

Newsy Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
More than 1,100 Inmates Infected With COVID-19 At San Quentin PrisonWatch VideoA severe COVID-19 outbreak is fanning through California's notorious San Quentin State Prison after an alleged botched transfer of inmates from another prison impacted by the virus.

More than 1,100 of San Quentin's 3,700 inmates have been infected with coronavirus, along with nearly 100 correctional officers and...
Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: 2 Condemned San Quentin Inmates Die of Apparent COVID-19 Complications

2 Condemned San Quentin Inmates Die of Apparent COVID-19 Complications 02:16

 Two more deaths were reported at San Quentin State Prison as the coronavirus continues to devastate the inmate population. Betty Yu reports. (7-3-20)

Related videos from verified sources

Firsthand Look Inside San Quentin Where 1000 Inmates Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Firsthand Look Inside San Quentin Where 1000 Inmates Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

KPIX 5 Juliette Goodrich talks to a former inmate at San Quentin, who gives a chilling firsthand account of what it's like inside The Q, now that more than a thousand inmates have tested positive for..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:21Published
As Infection Rate Soars at San Quentin, Deceased Inmate Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

As Infection Rate Soars at San Quentin, Deceased Inmate Tests Positive for COVID-19

San Quentin has surpassed 1,100 coronavirus infections among prisoners and staff with seriously ill convicts being transferred to ICU units across the Bay Area. Juliette Goodrich reports. (6-29-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published
San Quentin Prison Officials Halt Prisoner Transfer After New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed [Video]

San Quentin Prison Officials Halt Prisoner Transfer After New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

Kenny Choi reports on prison officials struggling with growing San Quentin coronavirus outbreak (6-27-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:40Published

Related news from verified sources

San Quentin State Prison is 'deep area of focus and concern' in California: Nearly one-third of inmates have coronavirus

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced more than 1,000 inmates at San Quentin State Prison have tested positive for the coronavirus.  
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: Nearly 1,000 active cases at San Quentin

 The number of COVID-19 cases at San Quentin Prison in Marin County exploded after a mismanaged transfer of inmates to the state's oldest correctional facility
SFGate

Coronavirus outbreak spreads in California’s San Quentin prison

 LOS ANGELES — With about a third of San Quentin’s inmates now infected with the coronavirus after a transfer of prisoners from a Southern California...
Seattle Times


