Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan Markle felt 'unprotected' by UK royal family while pregnant: court papers

Japan Today Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, felt "unprotected" by the British royal family while she was pregnant with her son Archie, according to London High Court documents filed as…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Meghan felt 'unprotected' by UK royal family while pregnant

Meghan felt 'unprotected' by UK royal family while pregnant 01:22

 Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, felt "unprotected" by the British royal family while she was pregnant with her son Archie, according to London High Court documents filed as part of her legal action against a newspaper. Edward Baran reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Meghan ‘unprotected’ by monarchy after media attack, court papers suggest [Video]

Meghan ‘unprotected’ by monarchy after media attack, court papers suggest

The Duchess of Sussex was left “unprotected by the Institution” of the monarchy when attacked by the media and “prohibited from defending herself”, according to leaked court documents.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
How the royal family has adapted over 100 days of lockdown [Video]

How the royal family has adapted over 100 days of lockdown

The royal family has adapted to an unprecedented change in royal duties during lockdown.Public appearances were swapped for online video calls as the Windsors followed the rules and stayed at home.The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sign with agency? [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sign with agency?

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sign with agency? The couple stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, and it has now been reported that they apparently..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle says she was left 'unprotected' by Royal Family while pregnant

Meghan Markle says she was left 'unprotected' by Royal Family while pregnant In papers submitted to the High Court the actress also claims her wedding to Prince Harry generated £1billion of tourism revenue.
Daily Record

Meghan Markle Felt 'Unprotected' By Royal Family, Court Documents Reveal

 Court documents revealed how Meghan Markle really felt during her time pregnant with her first child, Archie, with her husband Prince Harry. The pregnancy...
Just Jared

Court documents state Meghan Markle felt "unprotected" by royal family

 There’s been an update in the lawsuit that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed against the Mail on Sunday. Apparently the Mail keeps asking Meghan’s...
Lainey Gossip


Tweets about this