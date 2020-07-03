Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 And Economic Meltdown: Was Global Tourism Only Thing Keeping Us Afloat? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
COVID-19 And Economic Meltdown: Was Global Tourism Only Thing Keeping Us Afloat? – OpEdThree months since the arrival of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 prompted an unprecedented lockdown on human interaction and on huge swathes of our economy, the primary objective — preventing our hospitals and morgues from being overwhelmed — has been achieved. The cost — economically, and, in some cases, psychologically...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Contextual Targeting Emerging Quickly: Oracle’s Hulst [Video]

Contextual Targeting Emerging Quickly: Oracle’s Hulst

WALNUT CREEK, CA -- We all know the global COVID-19 pandemic is up-ending the rules of business and accelerating trend lines that were already unfurling beforehand. But exactly how do new media habits..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:54Published
Skift CEO Says The Biggest Thing To Save The Hotel Industry Is A Coordinated Response [Video]

Skift CEO Says The Biggest Thing To Save The Hotel Industry Is A Coordinated Response

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every industry, especially travel and tourism. According to a new poll from YouGov only 34 percent of travellers feel comfortable staying in a rental home or..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:20Published
Rare glimpse of quarantine life aboard a luxury megaship [Video]

Rare glimpse of quarantine life aboard a luxury megaship

Exclusive videos and pictures reveal a glimpse of quarantine life aboard a luxury megaship off the coast of Brazil where around 650 crew members are in isolation due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this