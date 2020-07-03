US Congress passes bill rebuking China over Hong Kong crackdown
Friday, 3 July 2020 () The US legislation would impose sanctions on groups that undermine Hong Kong's autonomy, including police units that have cracked down on Hong Kong protesters, as well as Chinese Communist Party officials responsible for imposing the new security law. The bill also imposes sanctions on banks that do business with entities found to violate the law.
Hong Kong police have made their first arrests under a new national security law imposed by China.The law, imposed by China after last year's anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous city, took effect on Tuesday at 11pm.
Indian Envoy to UN Rajiv Kumar Chander in Geneva said that the country has been keeping a close watch on the recent developments in Hong Kong and and urged the global body to address related concerns..
