US Congress passes bill rebuking China over Hong Kong crackdown

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
The US legislation would impose sanctions on groups that undermine Hong Kong's autonomy, including police units that have cracked down on Hong Kong protesters, as well as Chinese Communist Party officials responsible for imposing the new security law. The bill also imposes sanctions on banks that do business with entities found to violate the law.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Hong Kong protests: Police make first arrests under new national security law

Hong Kong protests: Police make first arrests under new national security law 00:43

 Hong Kong police have made their first arrests under a new national security law imposed by China.The law, imposed by China after last year's anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous city, took effect on Tuesday at 11pm.

