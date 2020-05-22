Zydus coronavirus vaccine gets DCGI permission for human trial

Johnson & Johnson to Begin Human Trials for COVID-19 Vaccine



The early-stage human trial will begin in the second half of July as opposed to its initial forecast of September. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 3 weeks ago

Thousands Of Bay Area Residents Volunteer For Human Challenge COVID-19 Vaccine Research



Juliette Goodrich reports on many volunteers in the Bay Area registering to participate in human challenge COVID-19 vaccine trial (6-1-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:48 Published on June 2, 2020