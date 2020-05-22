Zydus coronavirus vaccine gets DCGI permission for human trial

Johnson & Johnson to Begin Human Trials for COVID-19 Vaccine
The early-stage human trial will begin in the second half of July as opposed to its initial forecast of September.
Thousands Of Bay Area Residents Volunteer For Human Challenge COVID-19 Vaccine Research
Juliette Goodrich reports on many volunteers in the Bay Area registering to participate in human challenge COVID-19 vaccine trial (6-1-2020)
Coronavirus Vaccine From China Is Safe In Early Trial
A coronavirus vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics Inc appears to be safe. It induced a rapid immune response in its first human trial, Reuters reports. This vaccine did not cause any serious adverse..
