Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PUBG ban in Pakistan: Players disappointed, Indian twitterati demand same from govt

Mid-Day Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
After the Central Government banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser, and Mi Community over national security concerns, India's neighbouring country *Pakistan temporarily banned* the widely popular game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).



PTA has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Indian Embassy officials in Pakistan return home after govt reduces staff strength

Indian Embassy officials in Pakistan return home after govt reduces staff strength 01:17

 Pakistan sent back Indian diplomatic staff after India asked the neighbouring country to reduce its diplomatic staff by half here. The step came after the arrest of two Pakistani spies this month, which was followed by Pakistan torturing two of Indian officials. The Indian High Commission officials...

Related videos from verified sources

Missing Indian High Commission staff in Pakistan: Efforts on to trace the two | Oneindia News [Video]

Missing Indian High Commission staff in Pakistan: Efforts on to trace the two | Oneindia News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at a virtual rally that Nepal-India ties were bound by roti-beti, all issues will be resolved through dialogue; Indian High Commission members of staff went..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published

Related news from verified sources

After PUBG ban in Pakistan, Indian Twitterati demand same from Modi govt

 Pakistan on Wednesday announced that it was temporarily banning the popular online battle game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG, terming it addictive and...
DNA


Tweets about this

Konain516

Konain RT @UsaidNaeem1: Banning a game like PUBG is not the solution. It is not the cause of anyones death. It will totally damage the gaming comm… 15 hours ago

fauji_army_boy

Muhammad Talha ® Now let's talk about #Kashmiris . PUBG players are disappointed on the ban of #PUBG in Pakistan and they have creat… https://t.co/QiMH91TPqo 16 hours ago

UsaidNaeem1

Usaid Naeem Banning a game like PUBG is not the solution. It is not the cause of anyones death. It will totally damage the gami… https://t.co/9vFzyXvcs2 17 hours ago