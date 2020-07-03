Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IT Guy Gets Costly Revenge on Finance Bro Bosses, Resigns Before They Can Fire Him

eBaums World Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
IT Guy Gets Costly Revenge on Finance Bro Bosses, Resigns Before They Can Fire HimThere's something extra satisfying about sticking it to those slick Wall Street types.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this