Turkish fireworks factory blast injures at least 10 Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion at a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey injured at least 10 people Friday, officials and news reports said. There were an estimated 150 workers at the factory outside the town of Hendek, in Sakarya province, Gov. Cetin Oktay Kaldirim told state-run Anadolu Agency. At least 10 people were hospitalized, […] 👓 View full article

