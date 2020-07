Related news from verified sources 19 dead as train hits bus carrying Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) β€” A passenger train crashed into a bus carrying Sikh pilgrims at an unmanned railway crossing in eastern Pakistan on Friday, killing at...

Seattle Times 1 hour ago



19 killed as train hits bus carrying Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan Officials said the Sikh pilgrims were from the northwestern city of Peshawar and were returning from the shrine of Nankana Sahib, in Sheikupura.

Hindu 58 minutes ago





