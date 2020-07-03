Global  

Oklahoma police officers charged with murder after using Taser more than 50 times in man’s death, investigators say

Seattle Times Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Two Oklahoma police officers were charged with second-degree murder this week as part of a July 4 incident last year in which the men allegedly used a Taser on a man more than 50 times before he died, according to court documents. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that Wilson, Okla., police officers […]
