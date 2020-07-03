Global  

Experts: President Trump's Mount Rushmore Fireworks Are Hazardous

Newsy Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Experts: President Trump's Mount Rushmore Fireworks Are HazardousWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump will headline a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore National Park on Friday — an event experts warn poses risks for both attendees and the environment.

The pyrotechnic display is expected to draw 7,500 spectators, even as cities across the country cancel planned July Fourth events as new...
 [NFA] President Donald Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore on Friday despite concerns about gathering a large crowd during the novel coronavirus pandemic and criticism from Native Americans about the visit. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

