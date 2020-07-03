Experts: President Trump's Mount Rushmore Fireworks Are Hazardous
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump will headline a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore National Park on Friday — an event experts warn poses risks for both attendees and the environment.
The pyrotechnic display is expected to draw 7,500 spectators, even as cities across the country cancel planned July Fourth events as new...
[NFA] President Donald Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore on Friday despite concerns about gathering a large crowd during the novel coronavirus pandemic and criticism from Native Americans about the visit. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
President Donald Trump's July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever and as many as 300,000 face masks will be given away to those who want them..
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:40Published