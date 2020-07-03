Diverse Religious Leaders Say Its ‘Morally Wrong’ To Continue With ‘Washington Redskins’ Name
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Christian-Hindu-Buddhist-Jewish-Native American religious leaders are appealing to Washington Redskins football team owner Dan Snyder and National Football League (NFL) to change the team's name, as many considered it as a hurtful reminder of the historical maltreatment of Native Americans.
Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name The football team is being blocked from relocating from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in D.C. unless it changes its name. Multiple government..
