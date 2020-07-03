Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saroj Khan, Choreographer Who Made Bollywood Sparkle, Dies at 71

NYTimes.com Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Beginning in the industry as a child actress, Ms. Khan went on to choreograph some of the most memorable performances of the 1980s and ’90s.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Bollywood's 'masterji' Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest at 71

Bollywood's 'masterji' Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest at 71 04:07

 Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 71 on Friday morning. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital last month after she complained of trouble in breathing. Saroj Khan was in the hospital since June 17 after she complained of breathing difficulties. She...

Related videos from verified sources

Daily Punch- Choreographer Saroj Khan passes away today at the age of 71 [Video]

Daily Punch- Choreographer Saroj Khan passes away today at the age of 71

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan died in Mumbai on 3 July at the age of 71. She was admitted to a hospital a week ago and died due to a cardiac arrest. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:29Published
Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest [Video]

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest

Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died of cardiac arrest. The 72-year-old veteran choreographer died late on Thursday night. Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital last month. Khan was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:17Published
Madhuri Dixit on Saroj Khan's demise- Devastated by the loss of my friend and guru [Video]

Madhuri Dixit on Saroj Khan's demise- Devastated by the loss of my friend and guru

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has mourned the loss of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan saying she has lost a "friend and guru".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away due to cardiac arrest

 Saroj Khan, the popular Bollywood choreographer, was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra, Mumbai on June 17, is no more. Saroj Khan, 71, was admitted with...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Seattle TimesIndiaTimes

Saroj Khan Funeral: Bollywood's 'masterji' laid to rest as family bids adieu

Saroj Khan Funeral: Bollywood's 'masterji' laid to rest as family bids adieu The Hindi film industry woke up to yet another shocking news today as *Bollywood ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away* due to cardiac arrest on Friday (July...
Mid-Day

Kunal Kohli checks on Saroj Khan’s health

 Bollywood’s senior choreographer Saroj Khan has been admitted to a hospital here after she complained of breathing problems. She was rushed to Guru Nanak...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

twitbituaries

twitbituaries Saroj Khan, Choreographer Who Made Bollywood Sparkle, Dies at 71 - https://t.co/jLJkveDnLN (NY Times) 12 minutes ago

by_the_pool

Tweeting by the pool "Saroj Khan, Choreographer Who Made Bollywood Sparkle, Dies at 71" by BY SHALINI VENUGOPAL BHAGAT via NYT New York… https://t.co/R86t7i5VxE 18 minutes ago

RahulSKofficial

Rahul S. Krishnan "Saroj Khan, Choreographer Who Made Bollywood Sparkle, Dies at 71" by BY SHALINI VENUGOPAL BHAGAT via NYT New York… https://t.co/PVjJNqv1Tq 24 minutes ago

_HasanAlkhalifa

Sh.Hasan Al-Khalifa "Saroj Khan, Choreographer Who Made Bollywood Sparkle, Dies at 71" by BY SHALINI VENUGOPAL BHAGAT via NYT New York… https://t.co/ifHrRM5B0p 26 minutes ago

otro_sm

Shishir RT @joybhattacharj: Started as a child actress at the age of three. Married a man 28 years older when she was 13. Made it bit by bit as a c… 29 minutes ago

Arturo8574

Arturo Cabezas "Saroj Khan, Choreographer Who Made Bollywood Sparkle, Dies at 71" by BY SHALINI VENUGOPAL BHAGAT via NYT New York… https://t.co/ChH3milfAO 31 minutes ago

sapiopath

Martin Sirakov "Saroj Khan, Choreographer Who Made Bollywood Sparkle, Dies at 71" by BY SHALINI VENUGOPAL BHAGAT via NYT New York… https://t.co/3fYXZrewi7 37 minutes ago

geekgirly

Sarah "Saroj Khan, Choreographer Who Made Bollywood Sparkle, Dies at 71" by BY SHALINI VENUGOPAL BHAGAT via NYT New York… https://t.co/KsLSBwi3p5 41 minutes ago