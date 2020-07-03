Saroj Khan, Choreographer Who Made Bollywood Sparkle, Dies at 71

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 71 on Friday morning. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital last month after she complained of trouble in breathing. Saroj Khan was in the hospital since June 17 after she complained of breathing difficulties. She...
Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died of cardiac arrest. The 72-year-old veteran choreographer died late on Thursday night. Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital last month. Khan was..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:17Published
Saroj Khan, the popular Bollywood choreographer, was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra, Mumbai on June 17, is no more. Saroj Khan, 71, was admitted with... Mid-Day Also reported by •Seattle Times •IndiaTimes