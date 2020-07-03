Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Khashoggi trial: Consulate worker was told to 'light up the oven'

Al Jazeera Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Technician tells Turkish court he was given the orders after Khashoggi entered the building where he was killed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this