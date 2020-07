Tweets about this WatsTrendingNow Portugal fumes at exclusion from U.K. safe travel list - https://t.co/qmKEDY4a3A 2 minutes ago EMMA BUSTAMANTE Portugal fumes at exclusion from UK safe travel list https://t.co/saOq8PwhMv 23 minutes ago MMNewzz Portugal fumes at exclusion from UK safe travel list https://t.co/we4fXpzn2D via @OANN #news 25 minutes ago Lubomir Farkas#FBPE Portugal fumes at exclusion from UK safe travel list https://t.co/dkIYKcb0wM via @flipboard 34 minutes ago Devdiscourse UPDATE 2-Portugal fumes at exclusion from UK safe travel list https://t.co/azGi8HYzRK 56 minutes ago Filipe RT @CatarinaDemony: "We were penalised for speaking the truth at a time when it is important to be transparent," said Joao Fernandes, head… 1 hour ago The Riviera Reporter RT @Reuters: Portugal fumes at exclusion from UK safe travel list https://t.co/ZiwGg6aTMh https://t.co/nIIXAsHQh3 1 hour ago Catarina Demony "We were penalised for speaking the truth at a time when it is important to be transparent," said Joao Fernandes, h… https://t.co/hIOzWAFwr7 1 hour ago