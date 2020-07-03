|
2 Oklahoma Police Officers Charged With Murder In Stun Gun Death
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoTwo Oklahoma police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a 2019 stun gun death of a 28-year-old man.
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Jared Lakey died last year "after being tased multiple times" by Wilson police officers Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman. The...
