2 Oklahoma Police Officers Charged With Murder In Stun Gun Death Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Watch VideoTwo Oklahoma police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a 2019 stun gun death of a 28-year-old man.



According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Jared Lakey died last year "after being tased multiple times" by Wilson police officers Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman. The... Watch VideoTwo Oklahoma police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a 2019 stun gun death of a 28-year-old man.According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Jared Lakey died last year "after being tased multiple times" by Wilson police officers Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman. The 👓 View full article