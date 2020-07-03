Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 Oklahoma Police Officers Charged With Murder In Stun Gun Death

Newsy Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
2 Oklahoma Police Officers Charged With Murder In Stun Gun DeathWatch VideoTwo Oklahoma police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a 2019 stun gun death of a 28-year-old man.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Jared Lakey died last year "after being tased multiple times" by Wilson police officers Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman. The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Elijah McClain Death: Aurora Police Officer Jaron Jones Resigns After Photo Scandal [Video]

Elijah McClain Death: Aurora Police Officer Jaron Jones Resigns After Photo Scandal

One of the Aurora police officers involved in taking pictures that reenacted the chokehold used on Elijah McClain has resigned from the department. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:35Published
Elijah McClain Death: Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman Talks About Investigations [Video]

Elijah McClain Death: Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman Talks About Investigations

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman talked with CBS News to talk about the death of Elijah McClain and the investigations involving Aurora police officers.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:58Published
Community holds prayer vigil for Tulsa police officers [Video]

Community holds prayer vigil for Tulsa police officers

Community holds prayer vigil for Tulsa police officers

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Oklahoma police officers charged with murder after using Taser more than 50 times in man’s death, investigators say

 Two Oklahoma police officers were charged with second-degree murder this week as part of a July 4 incident last year in which the men allegedly used a Taser on a...
Seattle Times

2 Oklahoma police officers charged in death of man

 OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two police officers from a small southern Oklahoma town have been charged with second-degree murder after being accused of using their...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

jordanparne

jordan RT @CNN: Two Oklahoma police officers were charged with second-degree murder this week in the Taser death of a 28-year-old man last year, a… 7 seconds ago

calgary_buffalo

CalgaryBuffalo RT @jilevin: Oklahoma Officers Charged With Murder After Allegedly Firing Taser More Than 50 Times https://t.co/BRoYwllqjQ 12 seconds ago

SarcAspie

Annatifa 🌊🆘 RT @brasher_pam: Oklahoma officers charged with murder after using Tasers more than 50 times in man’s death, investigators say https://t.co… 22 seconds ago

Kualy2014

Curiosity RT @DailyCaller: Officers Who Tased A Man Over 50 Times Charged With Murder Almost A Year Later https://t.co/MH63z6EDNC 41 seconds ago

JulieJoyHope

Julie Hope🔥✍✌ RT @nytimes: 2 Oklahoma police officers have been charged with second-degree murder after they used Tasers more than 50 times on a man who… 51 seconds ago

gowans_k

Joanna Gowans RT @jilevin: Oklahoma officers charged with murder after using Tasers more than 50 times in man's death, investigators say https://t.co/l2y… 3 minutes ago

smaddoxsr

Stephen Maddox Sr Oklahoma officers charged with murder after allegedly firing taser more than 50 times. - Slate https://t.co/xP0pzMCJgf via @GoogleNews 4 minutes ago