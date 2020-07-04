President Trump Attends Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration
1 hour ago) Watch VideoOn Friday, President Trump visited South Dakota to watch Mount Rushmore's first fireworks display in over a decade.
Seven thousand five hundred tickets were distributed for the event, and masks were not required. Attendees were seen gathered closely together, not adhering to social distancing guidelines, and few ...
President Donald Trump's July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever and as many as 300,000 face masks will be given away to those who want them — but despite health concerns from D.C.'s mayor, no one apparently will be required to wear them....
