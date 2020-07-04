Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Attends Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration

Newsy Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
President Trump Attends Mount Rushmore Fireworks CelebrationWatch VideoOn Friday, President Trump visited South Dakota to watch Mount Rushmore's first fireworks display in over a decade. 

Seven thousand five hundred tickets were distributed for the event, and masks were not required. Attendees were seen gathered closely together, not adhering to social distancing guidelines, and few...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: President Trump Plans Huge July 4th Fireworks Show Despite DC's Concerns

President Trump Plans Huge July 4th Fireworks Show Despite DC's Concerns 00:40

 President Donald Trump's July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever and as many as 300,000 face masks will be given away to those who want them — but despite health concerns from D.C.'s mayor, no one apparently will be required to wear them....

Related videos from verified sources

Trump's Mount Rushmore Visit Sparks Controversy [Video]

Trump's Mount Rushmore Visit Sparks Controversy

Pres. Trump is traveling to Mount Rushmore for a speech and an elaborate 4th of July fireworks display to be set off above the monument for the first time in more than a decade. (7-3-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:13Published
Colorado Congressional Candidate Lauren Boebert Travels To Mt. Rushmore [Video]

Colorado Congressional Candidate Lauren Boebert Travels To Mt. Rushmore

The Republican traveled to the national memorial for a July 3 fireworks celebration with Pres. Trump.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:48Published
Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy [Video]

Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy

[NFA] President Donald Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore on Friday despite concerns about gathering a large crowd during the novel coronavirus pandemic and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump's Mount Rushmore Fireworks Event Will Cost $600k

 President Trump's highly touted Fourth of July fireworks extravaganza at Mount Rushmore isn't coming cheap -- it will cost the country well over half a million...
TMZ.com

Trump's visit to Mount Rushmore sparks controversy

 President Trump is traveling to South Dakota to participate in an Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore with a speech and an elaborate fireworks display...
CBS News

Trump plays golf ahead of Mount Rushmore celebration even as coronavirus cases hit new record

 President heads to South Dakota later Friday for fireworks and a Independence Day speech
Independent


Tweets about this