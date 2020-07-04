Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 US aircraft carriers conduct exercises in South China Sea

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
"I can confirm that the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) are conducting dual-carrier operations and exercises in the South China Sea to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. High-end integrated exercises build unmatched flexibility, endurance, manoeuvrability and firepower in an all-domain war-fighting environment," Lt Cmdr. Sean Brophy, APR+M, Public Affairs Officer for the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, told ANI.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Taiwan Repels 'Multiple' Chinese Fighters Over Taiwanese Airspace [Video]

Taiwan Repels 'Multiple' Chinese Fighters Over Taiwanese Airspace

TAIPEI — Taiwan's air force scrambled planes to warn off "multiple" Chinese fighter jets that had briefly entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone on June 9, the country's Ministry of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:49Published
China to conduct major military exercise in South China Sea: report [Video]

China to conduct major military exercise in South China Sea: report

China's People's Liberation Army Navy plans to conduct a large-scale amphibious assault drill off Hainan Island in August, according to the Japan Times.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:16Published
China May Hold Major Military Exercise in South China Sea [Video]

China May Hold Major Military Exercise in South China Sea

TOKYO — China's People's Liberation Army Navy plans to conduct a large-scale amphibious assault drill off Hainan Island in August, according to the Japan Times. Citing unnamed Chinese sources, the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

US carriers drill after Southeast Asian nations rebuke China

 BEIJING (AP) — A look at recent developments in the South China Sea, where China is pitted against smaller neighbors in multiple territorial disputes over...
Seattle Times

Aircraft Carriers Will Be in the Philippine Sea for Training While China Monitors Exercises Anxiously

Aircraft Carriers Will Be in the Philippine Sea for Training While China Monitors Exercises Anxiously In another series, if naval exercises the US Navy is training to improve warfighting prowess of its carrier unit. Recent deploy of the 2-carrier group has made...
HNGN


Tweets about this