Cyber Group Claims Burning Iran Nuclear Facility, But Government Denies Sabotage

HNGN Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Cyber Group Claims Burning Iran Nuclear Facility, But Government Denies SabotageA nuclear facility in Iran had been damaged by an extensive fire destroying the majority of the aboveground structures. The government announced they had knowledge of the source of the incident but declined to publicly reveal information for security reasons.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Israel says 'not necessarily' behind Iran nuclear site incident

Israel says 'not necessarily' behind Iran nuclear site incident 01:18

 Israel's defence minister said on Sunday it is not "necessarily" behind every mysterious incident in Iran, after a fire at the Natanz nuclear site prompted some Iranian officials to say it was the result of cyber sabotage. Emer McCarthy reports.

