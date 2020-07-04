Covid 19 coronavirus: 108 new cases - Victoria records biggest ever infection surge
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () The Australian state of Victoria has reported a dramatic triple digit spike in Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.108 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state today.The devastating surge in cases was first reported...
India's new cases of the coronavirus infection reached a record high on Sunday, with the Union Health Ministry saying 24,850 new cases were identified in the 24 hours since 8 am on Saturday. The total is now 6,73,165, making India the fourth worst-hit nation after the US, Brazil and Russia. India...
As President Donald Trump doubles down on reopening schools this fall, California has reported three straight days of more than 100 virus-related deaths, Texas reported its highest one-day total of new..