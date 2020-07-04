Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: 108 new cases - Victoria records biggest ever infection surge

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: 108 new cases - Victoria records biggest ever infection surgeThe Australian state of Victoria has reported a dramatic triple digit spike in Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.108 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state today.The devastating surge in cases was first reported...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: India reports more than 24000 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: India reports more than 24000 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News 02:52

 India's new cases of the coronavirus infection reached a record high on Sunday, with the Union Health Ministry saying 24,850 new cases were identified in the 24 hours since 8 am on Saturday. The total is now 6,73,165, making India the fourth worst-hit nation after the US, Brazil and Russia. India...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Doubles Down On Reopening Schools, States Continue To Grapple With Coronavirus Spikes [Video]

Trump Doubles Down On Reopening Schools, States Continue To Grapple With Coronavirus Spikes

As President Donald Trump doubles down on reopening schools this fall, California has reported three straight days of more than 100 virus-related deaths, Texas reported its highest one-day total of new..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:46Published
Health Headlines - 7-8-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 7-8-20

In today's health headlines we talk about a man who thinks that he may be vaccinated for COVID-19. Hospitals in North Texas may be getting more help soon after a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 03:31Published
Positive coronavirus cases continue to climb in KC metro [Video]

Positive coronavirus cases continue to climb in KC metro

Coronavirus cases continue to climb in KC metro

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 74 new cases, warning Aussie infection surge won't vanish overnight

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 74 new cases, warning Aussie infection surge won't vanish overnight The Australian state of Victoria has recorded 74 new cases of Covid-19 overnight as thousands of Melburnians get used to their first full day in strict...
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Entire Aussie state of Victoria faces lockdown: 191 new cases confirmed

Covid 19 coronavirus: Entire Aussie state of Victoria faces lockdown: 191 new cases confirmed Victoria has announced 191 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, meaning tougher containment measures – and possibly an entire statewide lockdown — are...
New Zealand Herald

No way out: Victorians barred from NSW after record infection day

 After Victoria's 'second surge' intensified on Monday with 127 new cases, including infections on the border, NSW Police will soon blockade every access point...
The Age


Tweets about this