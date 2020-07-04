Global  

WHO team to visit China next week to investigate origins of coronavirus

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Amid global concerns that China delayed giving information regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak, a team of WHO (World Health Organisation) will visit the country next week to investigate the origins of the virus and its spread to human beings. The visit will take place more than six months after the WHO's Country Office in...
