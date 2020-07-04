WHO team to visit China next week to investigate origins of coronavirus
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Amid global concerns that China delayed giving information regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak, a team of WHO will visit the country next week to investigate the origins of the virus. The visit will take place more than six months after the WHO's Country Office in China picked up a statement from the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission on cases of 'viral pneumonia'.
It has been a long time since the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and riders Tom Sykes (GBR) and Eugene Laverty (IRL) were last on a racetrack together. The season opener of the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) at the start of March was followed by an enforced break lasting several months due...