Australia's Victoria reports 108 new coronavirus cases; biggest jump since March



Related videos from verified sources Idaho sees record number of coronavirus cases



Idaho sees a record 401 new COVID19 cases Friday ahead of a holiday weekend. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:35 Published 8 hours ago Coronavirus Infections Rising, 36 States



(CNN) As Americans head into a holiday weekend in the shadow of a ravaging coronavirus pandemic, some governors are rethinking their stance on face coverings after days of record infections... Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 10 hours ago UK children's hospital study reports surge in domestic child abuse during pandemic



There has been a surge in domestic child abuse during the coronavirus pandemic, suggests the experience of one specialist UK children's hospital.The study was published in the journal Archives of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 11 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Australia sees second wave of virus after restrictions eased Sydney: Australia’s second most populous state said on Monday it is considering reimposing social distancing restrictions after the country reported its...

WorldNews 5 days ago





Tweets about this