Australia's Victoria reports 108 new coronavirus cases; biggest jump since March

Japan Today Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Australia's second most-populous state, Victoria, reported its biggest jump in coronavirus cases since late March on Saturday, forcing the expansion of stay-at-home orders to more Melbourne suburbs and…
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Florida hits record 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

Florida hits record 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a day 01:22

 [NFA] Florida shattered records on Thursday when it reported over 10,000 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase in the state since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally. Jillian Kitchener has more.

