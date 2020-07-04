Australia's Victoria reports 108 new coronavirus cases; biggest jump since March
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Australia's second most-populous state, Victoria, reported its biggest jump in coronavirus cases since late March on Saturday, forcing the expansion of stay-at-home orders to more Melbourne suburbs and…
[NFA] Florida shattered records on Thursday when it reported over 10,000 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase in the state since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally. Jillian Kitchener has more.