Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• World •
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
World News
>
Rafael Nadal: The 60 Minutes interview
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Rafael Nadal: The 60 Minutes interview
Saturday, 4 July 2020 (
1 week ago
)
The 34-year-old offers 60 Minutes a glimpse into his life. Jon Wertheim reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Poland
Andrzej Duda
Republican Party
Hong Kong
Florida
Ukraine
Roger Stone
National Basketball Association
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Atlanta
Lil Marlo
USS Bonhomme Richard
Benjamin Keough
Lisa Marie Presley
Betsy DeVos
WORTH WATCHING
Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time during COVID-19 pandemic
Poland votes: Poles head to the ballot box in knife-edge presidential election runoff
Poles vote in presidential polls that could define EU ties
Hong Kong opposition holds primary to pick election candidates