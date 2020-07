GETAnalysis.ca Considering the #Western #capatilisim & financial/#trading systems/institutions built #China's current #wealth & po… https://t.co/XP4ttz0STH 23 seconds ago

Didi M RT @Ivegotyoureback: We must stand up for human rights and there will always be fallout, but we must stand firm for the safety of future ge… 6 minutes ago

shimon coen China rebukes Canada over criticism of Hong Kong security law https://t.co/LbrmkY2hUe "added to strains on their… https://t.co/LWvUwpODSv 6 minutes ago

shimon coen China rebukes Canada over criticism of Hong Kong security law https://t.co/LbrmkY2hUe "WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuter… https://t.co/pnOHRHXZDb 7 minutes ago

Sandi's mom We must stand up for human rights and there will always be fallout, but we must stand firm for the safety of future… https://t.co/CUNwJpjguu 14 minutes ago

The Wolf Report #China rebukes #Canada over “meddling in #HongKong affairs under the pretext of human rights.” Trudeau had criticis… https://t.co/FCP0hRpktB 32 minutes ago

Ian Cox RT @Nobias_News: 🇨🇳⚖️🇨🇦 The Chinese embassy in Ottawa issues a rebuke of Canada, saying that it has "grossly interfered" in its affairs a d… 33 minutes ago