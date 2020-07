Biden: Trump Has No Plan For Economy Except To Hang An 'Open For Business' Sign



Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will discuss plans to safely reopen a US economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters reports Biden will speak on the issue when he visits the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Trump Campaign Says It Can't Be Held Liable If Rally Attendees Get COVID-19



Trump Campaign Says It Can't Be Held Liable If Rally Attendees Get COVID-19 An upcoming indoor event will be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19. The campaign has released a.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:41 Published 3 weeks ago