Why is #AllCountriesMatter trending on Twitter on July Fourth? Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

America wasn’t the only country being celebrated on the Fourth of July as people around the world took to Twitter on Saturday morning to share photos of their own homelands with the hashtag #AllCountriesMatter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this