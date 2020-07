You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Army chief meets soldiers at Ladakh hospital amid China tension



Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane, visited Ladakh amid tension with China along the Line of Actual Control. General Naravane interacted with soldiers admitted at the Leh military hospital. He.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47 Published 2 weeks ago Coronavirus: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain recovering from Covid-19 | Oneindia News



All coronavirus patients in Delhi will be referred to COVID-19 care centres to decide if they can be isolated at their homes, the Arvind Kejriwal government said this afternoon in a revised order... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:52 Published 2 weeks ago More than 50 Tampa General Hospital workers tested positive for coronavirus, official confirms



Officials did not specify the timing of when these employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and how many of the workers are still experiencing symptoms. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:29 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this