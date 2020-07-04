U.S. Aircraft Carriers Conduct Drills In South China Sea Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe U.S. Navy says two U.S. aircraft carriers conducted exercises in the South China Sea on Saturday. The training comes as China is also holding naval drills. Both countries have accused the other of heightening tensions.



