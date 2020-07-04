Global  

U.S. Aircraft Carriers Conduct Drills In South China Sea

Newsy Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
U.S. Aircraft Carriers Conduct Drills In South China SeaWatch VideoThe U.S. Navy says two U.S. aircraft carriers conducted exercises in the South China Sea on Saturday. The training comes as China is also holding naval drills. Both countries have accused the other of heightening tensions.

In a news release, the Navy described the drills as an Independence Day celebration. One...
0
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Watch: IAF's fighter aircraft carry out air operations near India-China border

Watch: IAF's fighter aircraft carry out air operations near India-China border 01:02

 Amid border tensions between India and China, Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30MKI and MiG-29 fighter aircraft on July 4 carried out air operations at a forward airbase near India-China border.

