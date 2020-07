You Might Like

Tweets about this t. Oratangip @SteveDaines When your term is up and you wish to be re-elected may you be voted out of office. Any lawmaker that d… https://t.co/1xSN1RRZVh 3 hours ago t. Oratangip @MarthaMcSally When your term is up and you wish to be re-elected may you be voted out of office. Any lawmaker that… https://t.co/7gOYJ2euOi 3 hours ago t. Oratangip @SenCoryGardner When your term is up and you wish to be re-elected may you be voted out of office. Any lawmaker tha… https://t.co/TWBryDQnTo 3 hours ago t. Oratangip @senatemajldr When your term is up and you wish to be re-elected may you be voted out of office. Any lawmaker that… https://t.co/mJd0OSM2HX 3 hours ago t. Oratangip @SenJoniErnst When your term is up and you wish to be re-elected may you be voted out of office. Any lawmaker that… https://t.co/oXztmBDFNk 3 hours ago t. Oratangip @JohnCornyn When your term is up and you wish to be re-elected may you be voted out of office, Any lawmaker that do… https://t.co/5SCzR9y4LK 3 hours ago t. Oratangip @sendavidperdue When your term is up and you wish to be re-elected may you be voted out of office. Any lawmaker tha… https://t.co/NSUSH3EyNq 4 hours ago t. Oratangip @SenatorLoeffler @GovKemp When your term is up and you plan to be re-elected may you be voted out of office. Any la… https://t.co/dYVAy2HImn 4 hours ago