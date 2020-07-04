Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US marks subdued Fourth of July as coronavirus cases surge

Al Jazeera Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Independence Day celebrations began with daily records in new cases in Florida, at 11,458, and Texas, at 8,258.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: July 4th Celebrations Canceled As Coronavirus Cases Increase

July 4th Celebrations Canceled As Coronavirus Cases Increase 00:31

 Cities throughout the Sacramento region have canceled celebrations. Drive-in movie and firework show still a go Friday in Folsom.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: 2 lakh+ Maha tally; Bihar CM’s test; Kolkata suspends flights [Video]

Covid update: 2 lakh+ Maha tally; Bihar CM’s test; Kolkata suspends flights

From Maharashtra crossed 2 lakh cases of Covid-19 to Kolkata suspending flights for a brief period in July, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. World Health organization (WHO) lauded..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:18Published
Latin America Is Losing The Battle Against COVID-19 [Video]

Latin America Is Losing The Battle Against COVID-19

Latin America has seen an explosive spread of the coronavirus, with no end in sight. According to CNN, roughly half of all new COVID-19 cases originate in Latin America as a whole. However,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Florida COVID-19 cases spike to new daily record [Video]

Florida COVID-19 cases spike to new daily record

[NFA] Florida's confirmed coronavirus cases rose by a record 11,458 on Saturday, the state's health department said, the second time in three days that its caseload increased by more than 10,000...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

South Florida Beaches Closing for Fourth of July as Coronavirus Cases Spike

South Florida Beaches Closing for Fourth of July as Coronavirus Cases Spike As coronavirus cases in Florida spike, local government officials in South Florida took steps to close down their beaches for the Fourth of July weekend.
Mediaite

Saudi- South Korea Coronavirus Cases exceeded 60, for the second straight day

 (MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Seoul, July 04, 2020, SPA -- The Coronavirus cases in South Korea exceeded today 60 cases for the second straight day, w...
MENAFN.com

Florida reports record coronavirus cases as US holiday weekend causes concern

 Florida has reported a record number of coronavirus cases in the latest sign that the virus is surging in many parts of the United States, casting a pall over...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS News

Tweets about this