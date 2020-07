Yemen: Aden Detainees Face Dire COVID-19 Risk, Says HRW Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Detainees at a detention facility in Yemen’s southern Aden governorate face serious health risks from the rapidly spreading Covid-19 pandemic, Human Rights Watch said. Bir Ahmed is an overcrowded, informal detention facility in a military camp controlled by Yemeni authorities affiliated with the United Arab Emirates... Detainees at a detention facility in Yemen’s southern Aden governorate face serious health risks from the rapidly spreading Covid-19 pandemic, Human Rights Watch said. Bir Ahmed is an overcrowded, informal detention facility in a military camp controlled by Yemeni authorities affiliated with the United Arab Emirates 👓 View full article

