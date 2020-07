You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources After Downplaying Pandemic Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19



Brazil is the only country in the world behind the U.S. in the number of coronavirus cases and now it’s President, who has downplayed the pandemic, tested positive. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:56 Published 11 hours ago World Health Organisation calls on governments to unite amid coronavirus pandemic



World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus calls on governments to unite admid the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 12 hours ago Mostra coffee expands during pandemic



While many businesses are cutting back or closing during the Coronavirus Pandemic, San Diego's Mostra Coffee is expanding. Their owners say it's worth the risk. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:15 Published 13 hours ago

Tweets about this