Spain locks down county of 2 lakh due to rise in COVID-19 Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Authorities in northeastern Spain on Saturday ordered the lockdown of a county around the city of Lleida due to worrying outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus. Catalan regional authorities announced that as of noon local time, movement will be restricted to and from El SegriΓ‘, around Lleida, which is home to over 2,00,000... πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Spain locks down county of 200,000 people due to outbreaks LLEIDA, Spain (AP) β€” Authorities in northeastern Spain on Saturday ordered the lockdown of a county around the city of Lleida due to worrying outbreaks of the...

Seattle Times 17 hours ago





Tweets about this