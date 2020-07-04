Global  

20 Saudis on trial in absentia over Khashoggi murder case

Saturday, 4 July 2020
Twenty Saudi nationals have gone on trial in absentia in Turkey for the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was a prominent critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Khashoggi's Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, was one of those who testified at the opening session on Friday, reports the BBC.

Cengiz later told...
0
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Khashoggi death: 20 go on trial in absentia

Khashoggi death: 20 go on trial in absentia 01:32

 A Turkish court put 20 Saudi officials on trial in absentia on Friday for the gruesome killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which sparked international outrage and tarnished the image of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler. Joe Davies reports.

