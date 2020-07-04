20 Saudis on trial in absentia over Khashoggi murder case
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Twenty Saudi nationals have gone on trial in absentia in Turkey for the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was a prominent critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Khashoggi's Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, was one of those who testified at the opening session on Friday, reports the BBC.
A Turkish court put 20 Saudi officials on trial in absentia on Friday for the gruesome killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which sparked international outrage and tarnished the image of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler. Joe Davies reports.
A Turkish court is trying in absentia two former aides of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and 18 other Saudi nationals over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.View on..
