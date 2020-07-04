Global  

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Canada on Friday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong to protest the sweeping new national security law China has enacted in the financial hub.

Canada is also halting exports of sensitive military gear to Hong Kong and updating its travel advisory so Canadians traveling there will know how the law might affect them,...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Raab accuses China of ‘clear and serious violation’ of treaty over Hong Kong law

Raab accuses China of ‘clear and serious violation’ of treaty over Hong Kong law 00:44

 Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said national security legislation published by China constitutes a “clear violation” of the autonomy of Hong Kong and is a “clear and serious violation” of the joint declaration – the treaty between the UK and China.

