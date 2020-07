Natalie Wood investigators discuss challenges of high-profile Hollywood mystery Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

L.A. County homicide investigators Ralph Hernandez and John Corina talk with "48 Hours" Erin Moriarty outside the former Beverly Hills home of Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner about the obstacles that come with a celebrity case, and why Wagner’s behavior after Wood's death made them wonder if there was more to the story. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jared Jordan RT @48hours: Watch as investigators talk about working a high-profile Hollywood mystery: https://t.co/nQ96NCxOd7 29 minutes ago 48 Hours Watch as investigators talk about working a high-profile Hollywood mystery: https://t.co/nQ96NCxOd7 47 minutes ago