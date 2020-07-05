A Look At Hong Kong's Future After China Passes Controversial Law
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () Beijing passed a sweeping new law to crack down on dissent in Hong Kong. NPR's Scott Detrow speaks to opposition leader Lee Cheuk-yan about the future of the pro-democracy movement.
Footage shows the chaotic scenes in Hong Kong yesterday (July 1) after the controversial National Security Law was passed, eroding the freedoms given to the country by Britain.
Police and protesters were locked in a violent clash in Causeway Bay resulting in mass arrests. At least 370 people were...
Hong Kong (AFP) July 2, 2020
China's new security law has sent fear coursing through many Hong Kong residents, but the city's commercial community has largely... Energy Daily Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •NYTimes.com
Hong Kong expatriates living in Britain have welcomed London's pledge of "a pathway to future citizenship" for millions of the territory's residents after China... Japan Today Also reported by •The Next Web •CRN
