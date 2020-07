You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans have given up on chasing the perfect summer body



Americans have lost all hope of getting a summer body this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans found that 63% are now focusing their efforts on.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 3 hours ago COVID-19 pandemic is making Americans more tired than ever, according to study



Six in 10 Americans said they've never felt more tired in their life than right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about the impact the COVID-19.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 5 days ago Study reveals why snack time REALLY counts for most Americans



If your house growing up had great snacks, board games and a trampoline - odds are you had the "cool house" on the block.A new study asked 2,000 Americans about their childhoods and what they thought.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Police charge two Americans for breaking Canada's mandatory quarantine order Two Americans have been charged after police say they failed to comply with Canada’s mandatory quarantine order.

CP24 21 hours ago





Tweets about this