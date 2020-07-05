Global  

Facebook groups pivot to attacks on Black Lives Matter

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders has become a hub of misinformation and conspiracies theories that have pivoted to a variety of new targets. Their latest: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests of racial injustice. These […]
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter Mural To Be Painted Across Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard In Harlem

Black Lives Matter Mural To Be Painted Across Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard In Harlem 00:32

 The mural will be painted by local artists and members of community groups.

